Davis R M Inc. Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $26,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

AbbVie stock opened at $106.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $187.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.06. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $109.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

