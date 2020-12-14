Davis R M Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of V.F. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,051,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $706,091,000 after purchasing an additional 177,908 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 42.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $526,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,045 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 13.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,540,000 after acquiring an additional 585,392 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in V.F. by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,685,000 after acquiring an additional 18,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in V.F. by 157.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,118 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on V.F. from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.26.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $86.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of -666.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.86. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $4,190,599.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

