Davis R M Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $336.55 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $340.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.75.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

