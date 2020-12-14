Davis R M Inc. Decreases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,290,108,000 after acquiring an additional 341,664 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 77.6% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Chevron by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,795,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,889,000 after purchasing an additional 190,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in Chevron by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 54,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Scotia Howard Weill cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.36.

Chevron stock opened at $92.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.34. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $122.72.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

