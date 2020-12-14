Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Daseke in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Daseke stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The firm has a market cap of $389.49 million, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.04. Daseke has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.75 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. Equities analysts expect that Daseke will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Daseke by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 44,051 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Daseke during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Daseke by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 156,233 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Daseke by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 24,563 shares during the period. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

