Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ DJCO opened at $301.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.04. The company has a market capitalization of $415.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.61. Daily Journal has a 1-year low of $187.53 and a 1-year high of $317.01.

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total value of $626,630.00. Also, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,420,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,421 shares of company stock worth $1,522,348 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DJCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Daily Journal by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Daily Journal by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daily Journal during the 2nd quarter valued at $567,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Daily Journal during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Daily Journal by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

