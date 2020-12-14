D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DHI. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.23.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of DHI opened at $69.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $81.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.56.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,461.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,082,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,216,327,000 after purchasing an additional 306,226 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,379,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,622,000 after acquiring an additional 194,119 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 13.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,328 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,627 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.0% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,934 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.