Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $31.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.10.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $20.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a current ratio of 15.18. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. The firm had revenue of $41.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 430,954 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $7,757,172.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 511,995 shares of company stock worth $9,717,313 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

