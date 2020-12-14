CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CBAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.18.

CBAY opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a market cap of $481.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.47. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,070.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,513 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 698.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

