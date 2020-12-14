CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Reduced by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,299 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 173.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 108.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.38.

NYSE:CVS opened at $72.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $94.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $76.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

