Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CUTR. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cutera from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cutera currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. On average, analysts expect that Cutera will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cutera in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cutera by 25.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cutera by 32.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,259 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Cutera by 14.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Cutera in the second quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

