CSFB Raises AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$24.00

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) had its price objective upped by CSFB from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.38.

TSE ALA opened at C$19.21 on Thursday. AltaGas Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$8.71 and a 1 year high of C$22.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$738.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.4715764 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 80.67%.

About AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

