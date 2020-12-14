Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 80,271 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Crown Castle International worth $66,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,725,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,557,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,312,000 after buying an additional 1,701,957 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 430.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,038,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,774,000 after buying an additional 842,770 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,065,000 after buying an additional 822,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2,648.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 662,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,365,000 after purchasing an additional 638,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCI opened at $157.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.21. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.36%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

