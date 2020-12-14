Crowd Machine (CMCT) Price Down 7% This Week

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Over the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Crowd Machine has a market capitalization of $45,081.14 and $530.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowd Machine token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crowd Machine alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00064852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.86 or 0.00418585 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00020488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $531.68 or 0.02786908 BTC.

Crowd Machine Profile

Crowd Machine (CMCT) is a token. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 tokens. Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com . Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine

Buying and Selling Crowd Machine

Crowd Machine can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowd Machine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowd Machine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowd Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowd Machine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.