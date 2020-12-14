Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCRN. Truist raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.97.

CCRN opened at $9.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $344.45 million, a PE ratio of -17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 250.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

