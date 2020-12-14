Critical Survey: Qualigen Therapeutics (QLGN) and Its Rivals

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: QLGN) is one of 773 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Qualigen Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qualigen Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Qualigen Therapeutics N/A -$1.67 million -0.14 Qualigen Therapeutics Competitors $1.94 billion $221.17 million -2.74

Qualigen Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Qualigen Therapeutics. Qualigen Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Qualigen Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualigen Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Qualigen Therapeutics Competitors 7554 20487 38606 1565 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 33.37%. Given Qualigen Therapeutics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Qualigen Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Qualigen Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualigen Therapeutics N/A N/A -146.15% Qualigen Therapeutics Competitors -3,675.12% -207.28% -31.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Qualigen Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Qualigen Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Qualigen Therapeutics has a beta of -0.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qualigen Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.67, indicating that their average stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Qualigen Therapeutics competitors beat Qualigen Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood. Qualigen, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

