Critical Review: Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIPQ) & Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) and Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIPQ) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Universal Logistics has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celadon Group has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Universal Logistics and Celadon Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Logistics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Celadon Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Universal Logistics presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.83%. Given Universal Logistics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Universal Logistics is more favorable than Celadon Group.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Logistics and Celadon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Logistics 1.34% 19.50% 4.15% Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.6% of Universal Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 72.0% of Universal Logistics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Celadon Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Universal Logistics and Celadon Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Logistics $1.51 billion 0.38 $37.59 million $2.13 9.99 Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Universal Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Celadon Group.

Summary

Universal Logistics beats Celadon Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services. The company transports various commodities comprising automotive parts, machinery, building materials, paper, food, consumer goods, furniture, steel, and other metals. It also provides value-added services for individual customer requirements, including material handling, consolidation, sequencing, sub-assembly, cross-dock, kitting, repacking, warehousing, and returnable container management; and intermodal support services comprising short-to-medium distance delivery of steamship and rail truck containers between the port or railhead, and the customer and drayage services. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. serves automotive, steel, oil and gas, alternative energy, and manufacturing industries, as well as other transportation companies who aggregate loads from various shippers. The company was formerly known as Universal Truckload Services, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. in April 2016. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Warren, Michigan.

Celadon Group Company Profile

Celadon Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides transportation services between the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, Asset-Light, and Equipment Leasing and Services. The Asset-Based segment offers dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed services; cross-border services between the United States and each of Mexico and Canada; intra-Mexico and intra-Canada services; contract services; regional and specialized short haul services; and rail intermodal services. The Asset-Light segment provides freight brokerage, warehousing, less-than truckload consolidation, and supply chain logistics services. The Equipment Leasing and Services segment offers tractor and trailer sales and leasing services, as well as insurance, maintenance, and other ancillary services primarily to the independent contractors and other trucking fleets. The company transports various types of freight, including tobacco, consumer goods, automotive parts, various home products and fixtures, lawn tractors and assorted equipment, light bulbs, and various parts for engines. Celadon Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. On December 8, 2019, Celadon Group, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

