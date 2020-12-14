Critical Analysis: Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:UATG) and VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:UATG) and VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Umbra Applied Technologies Group and VSE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Umbra Applied Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A VSE 0 0 2 0 3.00

VSE has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.54%. Given VSE’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VSE is more favorable than Umbra Applied Technologies Group.

Profitability

This table compares Umbra Applied Technologies Group and VSE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umbra Applied Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A VSE 0.17% 10.35% 4.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.3% of VSE shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.2% of Umbra Applied Technologies Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of VSE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Umbra Applied Technologies Group and VSE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umbra Applied Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VSE $752.63 million 0.55 $37.02 million $3.35 11.22

VSE has higher revenue and earnings than Umbra Applied Technologies Group.

Risk & Volatility

Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VSE has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VSE beats Umbra Applied Technologies Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. operates as a green technology development, fabrication, and commercialization company. The company develops and manufactures equipment, products, and systems to global remediation projects. Its technologies include power generation, oil and sand processing, oil shale processing, inland and salt water oil spill remediation, water remediation, water desalinization and medical waste remediation, and e-waste remediation. The company was formerly known as Green Processing Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. in January 2014. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Green Processing Technologies, Inc.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management Group; Aviation Group and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment supplies vehicle parts. The Aviation Group segment offers MRO services, parts supply and distribution and supply chain solutions for general aviation jet aircraft engines and engine accessories. The Federal Services Group segment includes engineering, industrial, logistics, foreign military sales, legacy equipment sustainment services, information technology and technical and consulting services. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

