CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRSP. Wells Fargo & Company cut CRISPR Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James reiterated a sell rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $148.41 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $163.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.05 and its 200 day moving average is $90.49.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $12,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 698,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,250,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $2,845,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,189 shares in the company, valued at $26,919,702.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,004 shares of company stock worth $42,814,474. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 24.4% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 78.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 234.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 28,777 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

