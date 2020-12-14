Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$0.35 price target on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.45 to C$0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$0.63.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) stock opened at C$0.56 on Thursday. Crew Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.14 and a 52-week high of C$0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.37.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$32.34 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Crew Energy Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,367,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$492,234.84. Insiders acquired a total of 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $67,313 over the last three months.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

