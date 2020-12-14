Credits Price Up 15.3% Over Last Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One Credits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Credits has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and $83,808.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00014751 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,368,300 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

Credits Token Trading

