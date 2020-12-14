Credit Suisse Group Trims Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Target Price to $156.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $260.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $214.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.17.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $167.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.98. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,808,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.