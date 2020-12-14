Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) a €35.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €34.30 ($40.35) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €32.05 ($37.71).

Shares of EPA STM opened at €29.10 ($34.24) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($25.24). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €30.19 and its 200 day moving average is €26.30.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

