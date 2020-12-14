Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) a €35.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €34.30 ($40.35) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €32.05 ($37.71).

Shares of EPA STM opened at €29.10 ($34.24) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($25.24). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €30.19 and its 200 day moving average is €26.30.

About STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

