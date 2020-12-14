Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) a €106.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €113.73 ($133.80).

Shares of SAF stock opened at €120.20 ($141.41) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €111.16 and a 200 day moving average price of €97.23. Safran SA has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

