CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) versus Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Financial Survey

CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) and Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CPI Card Group and Nicholas Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CPI Card Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Nicholas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CPI Card Group and Nicholas Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPI Card Group $278.07 million 0.15 -$4.45 million N/A N/A Nicholas Financial $62.10 million 1.70 $3.47 million N/A N/A

Nicholas Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CPI Card Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of CPI Card Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of Nicholas Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of CPI Card Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of Nicholas Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

CPI Card Group has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Nicholas Financial has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CPI Card Group and Nicholas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPI Card Group -0.14% -0.80% -0.10% Nicholas Financial 9.12% 4.90% 2.29%

Summary

Nicholas Financial beats CPI Card Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks. Its products include EMV and non-EMV financial payment cards and metal cards, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides on-demand services and various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment, and instant issuance services. The U.S. Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services to prepaid debit card providers. It also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. The Other segment sells financial payment cards. It serves national and regional banks, independent community banks, credit unions, prepaid debit card program managers, group service providers, and card transaction processors through sales representatives in the United States. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc. operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated 43 branch offices located in Florida, Georgia, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Michigan, Kansas, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Nicholas Financial, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

