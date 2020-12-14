Cowen Raises Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $55.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.22.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average is $33.57. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $52.97.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $1,264,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $154,800.00. Insiders have sold 90,136 shares of company stock worth $3,928,277 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.