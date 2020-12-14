Cortex Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 14th. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for $0.0818 or 0.00000429 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cortex has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a market capitalization of $20.44 million and $3.51 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00064852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.86 or 0.00418585 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00020488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $531.68 or 0.02786908 BTC.

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cortex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

