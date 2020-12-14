CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CorMedix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.21). CorMedix reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CorMedix.

CRMD stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65. CorMedix has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $9.42.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

