CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CorMedix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). CorMedix posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CorMedix.

Get CorMedix alerts:

CorMedix stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. CorMedix has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorMedix (CRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.