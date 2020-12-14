Contrasting Unit (OTCMKTS:UNTCQ) & Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Unit (OTCMKTS:UNTCQ) and Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Unit has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenovus Energy has a beta of 3.11, suggesting that its stock price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.4% of Unit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Cenovus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Unit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Unit and Cenovus Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unit 0 0 0 0 N/A Cenovus Energy 1 6 7 0 2.43

Cenovus Energy has a consensus price target of $7.13, suggesting a potential upside of 14.73%. Given Cenovus Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than Unit.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unit and Cenovus Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unit $674.63 million 0.00 -$553.88 million N/A N/A Cenovus Energy $15.21 billion 0.50 $1.65 billion $0.28 22.18

Cenovus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Unit.

Profitability

This table compares Unit and Cenovus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unit -217.49% -80.83% -39.85% Cenovus Energy -14.15% -12.48% -6.55%

Summary

Cenovus Energy beats Unit on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation is a diversified energy company engaged through its subsidiaries in the exploration for and production of oil and natural gas, the acquisition of producing oil and natural gas properties, the contract drilling of onshore oil and natural gas wells, and the gathering and processing of natural gas. Its principal areas of operations are located in the Anadarko and Arkoma Basins, which cover portions of Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Arkansas and has additional producing properties located in other states, including but not limited to, New Mexico, Louisiana, North Dakota, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Alabama and Mississippi.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. Its bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development. The Deep Basin segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas of British Columbia and Alberta, as well as various interests in natural gas processing facilities. The Refining and Marketing segment transports, sells, and refines crude oil into petroleum and chemical products. This segment owns a 50% ownership in Wood River and Borger refineries located in the United States; and owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta. Cenovus Energy Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

