Contrasting Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) & Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Seelos Therapeutics and Innoviva, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seelos Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Innoviva 1 0 0 0 1.00

Seelos Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 633.94%. Innoviva has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.82%. Given Seelos Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Seelos Therapeutics is more favorable than Innoviva.

Profitability

This table compares Seelos Therapeutics and Innoviva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics N/A -431.29% -182.31% Innoviva 67.16% 53.99% 28.92%

Risk & Volatility

Seelos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innoviva has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.0% of Seelos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Innoviva shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Seelos Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Innoviva shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seelos Therapeutics and Innoviva’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics $380,000.00 153.24 -$51.26 million N/A N/A Innoviva $261.02 million 4.00 $157.29 million $1.43 7.20

Innoviva has higher revenue and earnings than Seelos Therapeutics.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD). Its preclinical programs include SLS-007, an anti-alpha-synuclein peptidic inhibitor to treat patients with PD; SLS-008, an orally available antagonist for chemoattractant receptor-homologous molecule for the treatment of chronic inflammation in asthma and pediatric orphan indications; SLS-004 for the treatment of PD; SLS-010, an oral histamine H3A receptor antagonist for narcolepsy and related disorders; and SLS-012, an injectable therapy for post-operative pain management. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

