Contrasting Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) & Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY)

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) and Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nomura Research Institute and Sun Hung Kai Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomura Research Institute 13.13% 21.15% 12.79% Sun Hung Kai Properties N/A N/A N/A

Nomura Research Institute has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sun Hung Kai Properties has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Sun Hung Kai Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nomura Research Institute and Sun Hung Kai Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nomura Research Institute $4.87 billion 4.71 $636.67 million $1.00 33.00 Sun Hung Kai Properties $10.66 billion 3.69 $3.04 billion $1.31 10.37

Sun Hung Kai Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Nomura Research Institute. Sun Hung Kai Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nomura Research Institute, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Nomura Research Institute and Sun Hung Kai Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nomura Research Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A Sun Hung Kai Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Nomura Research Institute pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Sun Hung Kai Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Nomura Research Institute pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sun Hung Kai Properties pays out 69.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Sun Hung Kai Properties beats Nomura Research Institute on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. engages in consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform service businesses primarily in Japan. The Consulting segment offers management consulting, operational consulting, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. It is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc. The Financial IT Solutions segment provides system consulting, system development, and system management solutions, as well as shared online services for the financial institutions, including the securities, insurance, banking, asset management, and other financial sectors. The Industrial IT Solutions segment offers system consulting, system development, and system management solutions, as well as shared online services primarily for the distribution, manufacturing, service, and public sectors. The IT Platform Services segment provides IT platform solutions and information security services to external clients. It is also involved in research related to advance IT, etc. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China. It also provides property management services; construction-related services, including landscaping, electrical and fire prevention systems, and construction plant and machinery leasing; and insurance products to individuals and businesses comprising householder's comprehensive, fire, employees' compensation, travel, personal accident, motor vehicles, contractors' all risks, third party liability, and property all risks. In addition, the company offers voice, multimedia, and mobile broadband services; and data center services, including infrastructure, facility management, server co-location, and other value-added services. Further, it manages car parks, tunnels, bridges, and toll roads; offers transport facilities for private and the public sectors; operates an expressway; provides public bus transportation services; and offers airport freight forwarding and aviation support services. Additionally, the company provides container handling and storage, container freight station, and other port-related services; operates department stores and supermarkets; and offers mortgage and other loan financing facilities, as well as asset and project management, architectural and engineering, cleaning, and secretarial services. It also engages in club and road management activities. The company was formerly known as Sun Hung Kai (Holdings) Limited and changed its name to Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited in March 1973. Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

