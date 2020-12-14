Contrasting IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) and Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN)

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) and Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IMV and Palatin Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV $430,000.00 510.23 -$20.62 million ($0.41) -7.98 Palatin Technologies $120,000.00 842.97 -$22.43 million ($0.10) -4.40

IMV has higher revenue and earnings than Palatin Technologies. IMV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palatin Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IMV and Palatin Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV -9,661.54% -180.04% -91.98% Palatin Technologies N/A -25.32% -24.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for IMV and Palatin Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV 0 0 0 0 N/A Palatin Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

IMV has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palatin Technologies has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.2% of IMV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Palatin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Palatin Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Palatin Technologies beats IMV on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IMV

IMV Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities. Its lead drug candidate, DPX-Survivac, is a targeted T cell therapy that has completed multiple Phase 1 and 1b trials generating results in late-stage ovarian cancer and relapsed/refractory DLBCL (Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma). DPX-Survivac is evaluated in multiple Phase 2 clinical trials across six cancer indications and also in combination with Merck's Keytruda in two clinical trials. The company is also advancing the development of a DPX-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19 in collaboration with infectious disease experts. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a DPX-based vaccine candidate targeting the respiratory syncytial virus strain A. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc., a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder. It is also developing oral PL8177, a selective melanocortin receptor (MCr) 1 agonist peptide that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic PL8177, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for treating non-infectious uveitis and COVID-19. In addition, the company engages in the development of PL9643, a peptide melanocortin agonist active at multiple MCrs, including MC1r and MC5r for anti-inflammatory ocular indications, such as dry eye disease; and melanocortin peptides for diabetic retinopathy. Further, it is developing PL3994, a natriuretic peptide receptor (NPR)-A agonist and synthetic mimetic of the endogenous neuropeptide hormone atrial natriuretic peptide for cardiovascular indications; and PL5028, a dual NPR-A and NPR-C agonist to treat cardiovascular and fibrotic diseases, including reducing cardiac hypertrophy and fibrosis. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

