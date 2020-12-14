Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.15.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $205.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.67 and a 200-day moving average of $184.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $214.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,696,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,201,000 after buying an additional 99,076 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 64.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,694,000 after purchasing an additional 522,569 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 197,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,787,000 after purchasing an additional 34,987 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

