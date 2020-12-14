ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Reduced by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,525 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $44.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.27. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.45 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.46.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

