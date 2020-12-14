ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,808 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 49,322 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142,130 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 137.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,948 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $682,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,864 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 44.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,562,445 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $174,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,985 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 353.9% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,475,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $61,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,237 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $43.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.27. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 1.88.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

