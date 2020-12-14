Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.88.

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $5.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Conduent has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $6.71.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.25 million. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Conduent by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,662,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601,994 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Conduent by 528.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,917,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,473 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Conduent by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,892,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,712 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Conduent by 1,112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,453,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,867 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in Conduent by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,000 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

