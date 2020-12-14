Comtech Telecommunications’ (CMTL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $420.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.95. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $37.34.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($3.26). The company had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 1.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 5.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 35.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

