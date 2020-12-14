Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $61.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average of $56.58. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $34.39 and a 52-week high of $66.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 871,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,707,000 after acquiring an additional 211,217 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 142.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 173,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 102,130 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,355 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after buying an additional 25,564 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

