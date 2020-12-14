Comparing Unisys (NYSE:UIS) & Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI)

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) and Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Unisys has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspyra has a beta of -1.81, indicating that its share price is 281% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Unisys and Aspyra’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unisys $2.95 billion 0.37 -$17.20 million N/A N/A Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aspyra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unisys.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.9% of Unisys shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Unisys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Aspyra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Unisys and Aspyra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unisys 37.20% -9.91% 2.69% Aspyra N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Unisys and Aspyra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unisys 0 1 1 0 2.50 Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A

Unisys currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.47%. Given Unisys’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Unisys is more favorable than Aspyra.

Summary

Unisys beats Aspyra on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products. Its products include Unisys ClearPath Forward, a software operating environment for high-intensity enterprise computing; and Unisys Stealth security software, which enables trusted identities to access micro-segmented critical assets and safely communicate through secure and encrypted channels. This segment also provides industry application products, which allow law enforcement agencies to solve crime and social services case workers assist families; travel and transportation companies manage freight and distribution; life sciences and healthcare companies manage medical devices; and financial institutions deliver omnichannel banking. The company serves customers in the government, financial services, and commercial markets through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and alliance partners. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

Aspyra Company Profile

Aspyra Inc. provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices. The company was formerly known as Creative Computer Applications Inc. and changed its name to Aspyra Inc. in November 2005. Aspyra Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

