Comparing U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) and Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR)

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) and Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.9% of U.S. Well Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Ranger Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of U.S. Well Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Ranger Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

U.S. Well Services has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ranger Energy Services has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. Well Services and Ranger Energy Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Well Services $514.76 million 0.07 -$93.91 million ($1.72) -0.27 Ranger Energy Services $336.90 million 0.18 $1.80 million $0.25 15.80

Ranger Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than U.S. Well Services. U.S. Well Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ranger Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for U.S. Well Services and Ranger Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Well Services 0 2 0 0 2.00 Ranger Energy Services 0 2 1 0 2.33

U.S. Well Services presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.47%. Ranger Energy Services has a consensus target price of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 43.46%. Given U.S. Well Services’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe U.S. Well Services is more favorable than Ranger Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Well Services and Ranger Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Well Services -64.10% -154.88% -17.96% Ranger Energy Services -1.45% -2.45% -1.72%

Summary

Ranger Energy Services beats U.S. Well Services on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operate through the following segments: High Specification Rigs; Completion and Other Services; and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment provides service rigs and complementary equipment and services. The Completion and Other Services segment consists of wireline and snubbing lines of business. The Processing Solutions segment is involved in rental, installation, commissioning, start-up, operation and maintenance of mechanical refrigeration units, natural gas liquid (NGL) stabilizer units, NGL storage units, and related equipment. The company was founded in February 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

