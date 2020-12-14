Comparing Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) and Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) and Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Ryanair alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ryanair and Spirit Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryanair 2 6 9 0 2.41 Spirit Airlines 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ryanair presently has a consensus target price of $100.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.46%. Spirit Airlines has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.84%. Given Spirit Airlines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spirit Airlines is more favorable than Ryanair.

Volatility & Risk

Ryanair has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.2% of Ryanair shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ryanair and Spirit Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryanair 3.61% 10.45% 3.94% Spirit Airlines -0.26% -7.51% -2.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ryanair and Spirit Airlines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryanair $9.44 billion 2.55 $721.22 million $4.97 21.51 Spirit Airlines $3.83 billion 0.67 $335.26 million $5.09 5.15

Ryanair has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit Airlines. Spirit Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryanair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ryanair beats Spirit Airlines on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app. In addition, the company offers aircraft and passenger handling, ticketing, marketing and advertising, and maintenance and repair services; and markets car parking, attractions, and activities on its website and mobile app, as well as sells gift vouchers. As of June 30, 2020, it had a principal fleet of approximately 440 Boeing 737 aircraft and 26 Airbus A320 aircraft; and offered approximately 2,500 scheduled short-haul flights per day serving approximately 242 airports, including 79 bases. Ryanair Holdings plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.