Comparing Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) and Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF)

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) and Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Playa Hotels & Resorts and Great Eagle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playa Hotels & Resorts -34.82% -12.73% -4.50% Great Eagle N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Playa Hotels & Resorts and Great Eagle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playa Hotels & Resorts 1 1 2 0 2.25 Great Eagle 0 0 0 0 N/A

Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 18.56%. Given Playa Hotels & Resorts’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Playa Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Great Eagle.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.3% of Playa Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Playa Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Playa Hotels & Resorts and Great Eagle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playa Hotels & Resorts $636.48 million 1.02 -$4.36 million $0.07 69.29 Great Eagle $1.18 billion 1.55 -$43.10 million N/A N/A

Playa Hotels & Resorts has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Great Eagle.

Volatility & Risk

Playa Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Eagle has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Playa Hotels & Resorts beats Great Eagle on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Great Eagle Company Profile

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments. The company engages in leasing furnished apartments; and workspace, asset management, hotel accommodation, food and banquet, and restaurant operations. It also owns and operates a portfolio of hotels under The Langham, Langham Place, and Cordis brand names. In addition, the company offers property management services, including facilities management, security services, cleanliness and hygiene, financial management, staff training, green and risk management, maintenance and repairs, building survey, car park management, consultancy, and club house management services, as well as property maintenance and agency services. Further, it sells building materials; invests in securities; offers real estate investment trust, project, treasury, investment, and investment fund management services, as well as procurement and financing services; and issues medium term notes. Great Eagle Holdings Limited was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

