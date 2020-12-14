Comparing Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) and Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE)

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) and Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Panasonic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Integrated Media Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Panasonic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Panasonic and Integrated Media Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panasonic 2.37% 7.70% 2.60% Integrated Media Technology N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Panasonic has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Media Technology has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Panasonic and Integrated Media Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Panasonic $68.73 billion 0.40 $2.08 billion $0.89 12.62 Integrated Media Technology $890,000.00 15.75 -$10.88 million N/A N/A

Panasonic has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Media Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Panasonic and Integrated Media Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Panasonic 2 0 1 0 1.67 Integrated Media Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Panasonic currently has a consensus target price of $7.55, suggesting a potential downside of 32.77%. Given Panasonic’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Panasonic is more favorable than Integrated Media Technology.

Summary

Panasonic beats Integrated Media Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services various electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells. The Life Solutions segment provides lighting fixtures, lamps, wiring devices, solar photovoltaic systems, water-related products, interior and exterior furnishing materials, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, air purifiers, bicycles, and nursing care related products, as well as kitchen and bath products. The Connected Solutions segment offers aircraft in-flight entertainment systems and communications services, electronic components mounting machines, welding equipment, PCs and tablets, projectors, professional AV systems, and surveillance cameras, as well as solutions for various industries. The Automotive segment provides automotive-use infotainment systems, automotive switches, automotive audio systems, advanced driver assistance systems, automotive mirrors, and automotive-use batteries, as well as device and systems for electric automobiles. The Industrial Solutions segment offers relays, switches, power supply products, industrial motors and sensors, capacitors, coils, resistors, electronic circuit board materials, semiconductors, and LCD panels, as well as small lithium Â-ion, dry, and micro batteries. The company was formerly known as Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Panasonic Corporation in October 2008. Panasonic Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Kadoma, Japan.

About Integrated Media Technology

Integrated Media Technology Limited develops, sells, and distributes 3D autostereoscopic display (ASD) technology products and services in Australia, Hong Kong, and China. It offers 3D conversion equipment and software; ASD video walls, ASD digital signage displays, ASD PC monitors, and ASD mobile phones and tablets; and 2D/3D content management and distribution systems. The company also provides 3D super workstations for content conversion of 2D videos to 3D mode for the TV and movie industry; and VisuMotion, a set of software designed for 2D to 3D conversion, as well as 3D content creation. In addition, it sells and distributes switchable glasses; and offers 3D consultancy, management, and trading services. The company was formerly known as China Integrated Media Corporation Limited and changed its name to Integrated Media Technology Limited in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Integrated Media Technology Limited is a subsidiary of Marvel Finance Limited.

