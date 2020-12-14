Comparing Magna-Lab (OTCMKTS:MAGAA) & CONMED (NYSE:CNMD)

Magna-Lab (OTCMKTS:MAGAA) and CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Magna-Lab has a beta of 5.2, suggesting that its share price is 420% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Magna-Lab and CONMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magna-Lab N/A -12.32% 42,399.99% CONMED 0.04% 9.48% 3.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magna-Lab and CONMED’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magna-Lab N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A CONMED $955.10 million 3.10 $28.62 million $2.64 39.23

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than Magna-Lab.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Magna-Lab and CONMED, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magna-Lab 0 0 0 0 N/A CONMED 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.5% of CONMED shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Magna-Lab shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of CONMED shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CONMED beats Magna-Lab on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magna-Lab Company Profile

Magna-Lab Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and merge with an operating company. Previously, the company was engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of disposable medical devices to enhance the effectiveness of magnetic resonance imaging in detection and diagnosis of heart disease. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Plainview, New York. Magna-Lab Inc. is a subsidiary of Magna Acquisition LLC.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products. It offers orthopedic surgery products under Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. The company also offers general surgery product in the areas of advanced surgical comprising clinical insufflation system; electrosurgical products; and endomechanical products comprising instruments, such as tissue retrieval bags, trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors. In addition, it offers endoscopic technologies offering, including diagnostic and therapeutic products for use in gastroenterology procedures; cardiology and critical care products cover a line of vital signs, cardiac monitoring, and patient care products, including ECG electrodes and accessories, cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads, and suction instruments and tubing; and physician's office electrosurgical product used by dermatologists. The company markets its products directly to surgeons, hospitals, surgery centers, group purchasing organizations, integrated delivery networks, and other customers, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.

