Comparing HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) and Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF)

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) and Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

HeadHunter Group has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Staffing 360 Solutions has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HeadHunter Group and Staffing 360 Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeadHunter Group $125.82 million 11.36 $22.44 million $0.77 37.13 Staffing 360 Solutions $278.48 million 0.04 -$4.89 million ($0.21) -5.00

HeadHunter Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Staffing 360 Solutions. Staffing 360 Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HeadHunter Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for HeadHunter Group and Staffing 360 Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeadHunter Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Staffing 360 Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

HeadHunter Group currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.43%. Given HeadHunter Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HeadHunter Group is more favorable than Staffing 360 Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.6% of HeadHunter Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Staffing 360 Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Staffing 360 Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HeadHunter Group and Staffing 360 Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeadHunter Group 20.18% 98.65% 20.06% Staffing 360 Solutions -6.18% -425.56% -8.51%

Summary

HeadHunter Group beats Staffing 360 Solutions on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services. The company provides its services for businesses that are looking for job seekers to fill vacancies inside their organizations. The company was formerly known as Zemenik Trading Limited and changed its name to HeadHunter Group PLC in March 2018. HeadHunter Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc., a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers temporary contractors; and permanent placement services. The company was formerly known as Golden Fork Corporation and changed its name to Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. in April 2012. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

