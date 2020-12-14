Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CTBI has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Trust Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $47.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $52.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 25.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Anthony W. St. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 528.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

