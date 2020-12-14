Colliers Securities Initiates Coverage on Telos (NYSE:TLS)

Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Telos (NYSE:TLS) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 43.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

NYSE TLS opened at $20.19 on Monday. Telos has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $24.83.

In other news, Director John W. Maluda purchased 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7,497.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,306,177.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 63,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,283,210. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

