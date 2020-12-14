Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CL shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,841,353.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,562,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $998,852.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752,328 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,940,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,146,000 after buying an additional 97,892 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,697,000 after buying an additional 80,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,965,000 after acquiring an additional 462,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,685,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,367,000 after acquiring an additional 93,112 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CL opened at $84.68 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.59.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.