CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CEO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CNOOC from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNOOC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CNOOC in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CNOOC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.00.

CNOOC stock opened at $88.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.01. CNOOC has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $181.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CNOOC during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNOOC during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNOOC during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 1.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

